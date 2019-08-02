Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Shareholder Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lowered Holding; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Td Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $408,952

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.805. About 369,228 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.78. About 1.06M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Walmart supports Flipkart’s ambition to transform into publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary in; 27/03/2018 – Walmart Pulls Cosmopolitan Magazine From Checkouts Amid Pressure; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Meal Kits to More Stores; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Sales Growth as Digital Investments Remain in Focus; 28/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L IN ADVANCED TALKS TO COMBINE WITH WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 28/04/2018 – HOLDING COMPANY OF COMBINED SAINSBURY’S-ASDA GROUP WOULD BE CALLED SAINSBURY’S – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 16/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Walmart nears US$7 billion Flipkart deal in India push; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp stated it has 12,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 161,058 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 7.97M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,613 shares. 1,250 were reported by Advisory Ltd. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 177,488 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 1.07M are owned by Barclays Public Lc. The California-based Denali Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 972,486 are held by Swiss Bank & Trust. Shelton Mngmt reported 142 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.08M shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc invested in 15,090 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 1.13 million shares.

