Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Market Valuation Rose While Centerbridge Partners LP Trimmed Its Stake; Osterweis Capital Management Has Raised Synopsys (SNPS) Position

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 168,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 163,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 31,188 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 31,897 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 45,410 shares to 548,561 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 14,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,997 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 69 shares in its portfolio. James Inc owns 6,430 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% or 188,006 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial has 0.17% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 902,653 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Zacks Inv Management reported 111,498 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0.01% or 6,243 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 5,497 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Westport Asset Management Inc invested in 51,500 shares. Ajo LP invested in 330,205 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,543 shares. Anderson Hoagland has invested 0.54% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Rampart Investment Management Co Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 4,989 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.1% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Net Lc invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Fil Ltd reported 0% stake. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owns 0.16% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 550,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 10.66M shares. James Invest reported 246,020 shares. Adirondack Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.08% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 115,908 are owned by United Service Automobile Association. 34,349 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Cetera Ltd Com holds 20,855 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 578,000 were accumulated by Highvista Strategies Ltd. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 358,175 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking owns 226,340 shares.