Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Holder Centerbridge Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding by $3.79 Million as Share Price Rose; Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Shareholder Mittleman Brothers Has Lowered Position by $3.01 Million as Share Value Declined

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc analyzed 215,119 shares as the company's stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.68M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 1.76 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500.

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp analyzed 1.26 million shares as the company's stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.71 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0% or 18,469 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp stated it has 15,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 100 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 47.09M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 15,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & owns 2.98 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 198,012 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 194 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 600,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 451,561 are held by Adirondack &. Alyeska Invest Lp holds 0.09% or 1.72 million shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 209 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru accumulated 645,098 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 0% stake. Pitcairn Company holds 0.03% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) or 20,845 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Quantbot Tech L P, a New York-based fund reported 42,571 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 12,695 shares. 160,470 are held by Concourse Capital Management Ltd Company. Pnc Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mgmt Llc reported 0.71% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 36,862 shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 33,145 shares. Cim Mangement Inc stated it has 0.19% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Maverick Ltd invested in 359,770 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 3,500 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 32,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

