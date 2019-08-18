Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Holder Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose; Permian Investment Partners LP Increased Stake in Aon Plc (AON)

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. It closed at $4.31 lastly. It is down 12.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company's stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 834,613 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Healthcare Gender Pay Gap Study Reveals Differences Across 36 European Countries – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aon, It Gets Better Canada proud to support LGBTQ2+ youth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability stated it has 709,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 460,590 shares. Voya Mgmt owns 205,253 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 870,416 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Limited Liability invested in 17,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 3.05 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 478,828 shares. Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 17,270 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). New York-based Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.18% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 2.86 million shares. 28,719 are held by Piedmont Advsors.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Put Trading Picks Up During GNW’s M&A Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/13/2019: GNW,BBU,SUPV,UDR – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “U.S. stocks close sharply higher after Trump backs off on some tariffs on Chinese imports – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) CEO Tom McInerney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.