Genworth Finl (GNW) Stock Rose While Tig Advisors Has Lifted by $2.15 Million Its Stake; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Cut Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 33,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% . The institutional investor held 64,990 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 98,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 12,733 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 23.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500.

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.71 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuberger Brman Clifrn Muni (NBW) by 126,294 shares to 417,975 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 946,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Mtg Opportunity Term (JLS).

