Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake Maintained by Tig Advisors Llc; Boston Common Asset Management Position in Biogen Com (BIIB) Has Raised by $1.40 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 5,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,517 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 24,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $232.43. About 943,529 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 2.13M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr (RHHBY) by 58,928 shares to 443,739 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 19,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,923 shares, and cut its stake in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa Adr (HENKY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.