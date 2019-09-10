Genworth Finl (GNW) Shareholder Tig Advisors Raised Its Stake; Eqis Capital Management Stake in At&T (T) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 99.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 47,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 95,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 47,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 35.18 million shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 2.73 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 22,429 shares to 6,606 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,711 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.