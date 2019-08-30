Genworth Finl (GNW) Shareholder Tig Advisors Raised Its Stake by $1.41 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $4.07 Billion

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.415. About 1.31M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 17,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 11,343 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 billion, down from 28,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $280.96. About 1.42 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 61,600 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0% stake. Blackrock accumulated 58.27M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 3.72 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adirondack Rech And Incorporated has 451,561 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 226,340 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 13,201 are held by Heritage Wealth. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 178,500 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 465,901 shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 19,818 shares. Davenport Llc reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Amer Intll Grp holds 1.31 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbuck Corp (Put) by 24,400 shares to 41,400 shares, valued at $3.08 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 145,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Alleghany Corporation De owns 185,000 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Camarda Advisors Ltd reported 61 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management has 2.91% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 84,178 shares. Central Bancshares & Tru Company holds 309 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Inc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fort LP owns 10,881 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Incline Management Limited Liability reported 36,700 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Wms Partners Ltd Llc owns 13,419 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 277,723 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Company stated it has 435,258 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1,229 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kdi Cap Partners Limited has invested 4.78% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ing Groep Nv has 1.03M shares.