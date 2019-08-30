Genworth Finl (GNW) Shareholder Tig Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $2.15 Million as Market Value Rose; Circor International (CIR) Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $300,800

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Circor International Inc. (CIR) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 67,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 77,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Circor International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $686.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 77,369 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 2.26M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,500 shares to 665,900 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 7,325 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 46,305 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 7,417 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 7,686 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 37,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 27,143 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 6,693 shares. Ls Advsr Lc reported 528 shares. Dc Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 7.15% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 300,000 shares. Invesco reported 69,734 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance Inc has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 116,175 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 221,636 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 30,700 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 2.74M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 3.05 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% or 7,371 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 13,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 334,716 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Shah Capital, North Carolina-based fund reported 6.41M shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability has 2.36M shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 10.66 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 37,014 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 63,274 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 10,013 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 18,469 shares.

