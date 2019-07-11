Genworth Finl (GNW) Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $525,000; As Career Education (CECO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Kenmare Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $697,328

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 2.02 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 94,377 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.33 million for 16.75 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Career Education (CECO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Donaldson (DCI) Hikes Dividend, to Repurchase 13M Shares – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adtalem’s (ATGE) ACAMS Unit Partners With MIM for Malta – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CECO (CECE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About Career Education Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CECO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 175,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).