Genworth Finl (GNW) Shareholder Litespeed Management Has Raised Position by $596,514; Celgene (CELG) Holder Water Island Capital Increased Holding

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1323.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.12M, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.71. About 103,771 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Celgene at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.0032 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2332. About 129,167 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc reported 61,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Park Natl Oh owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 19,000 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Us Bancorp De stated it has 10,416 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 18,000 shares. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 58,893 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 298,187 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 995,382 shares in its portfolio. 156,872 are owned by Proshare Advisors Llc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 97,865 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 15.97M shares. Pentwater Mngmt Lp holds 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 10,000 shares. Franklin Resources reported 10,353 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth ends consent solicitation for outstanding notes – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Genworth Financial (GNW) and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement – StreetInsider.com” published on January 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,920 shares to 12,048 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 367,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,617 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are These The Next Biotech Buyout Targets? – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Celgene Stock Dropped 9% Today – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 17th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 28,768 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Burren Cap Advsrs Limited accumulated 50,900 shares or 38.16% of the stock. Mengis Management invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation holds 1.34% or 180,000 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 100,112 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Redmile Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Co invested in 557,000 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 6,945 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 41,404 shares. Opus Point Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 5,625 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability owns 2,336 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based First Personal has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Smith Salley And Associate owns 11,216 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.43% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 1.25 million shares. Btim holds 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 5,301 shares.