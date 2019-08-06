Genworth Finl (GNW) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose; As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Rose, Shareholder American Capital Management Has Decreased by $723,698 Its Position

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 1,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 81,085 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.82M, down from 82,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $8.21 during the last trading session, reaching $593.41. About 96,796 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 61.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 728,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 451,561 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 897,872 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Parametric Port Associates Lc invested in 2.36 million shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Stratos Wealth Limited has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 18,298 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.07 million shares. First Manhattan reported 8.65 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Assoc Md holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 35,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 88,220 shares. Sterling Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 298,187 shares. Scotia Capital reported 43,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. 5.79M were reported by Geode Mgmt Lc. Mariner Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). River Road Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.1% or 1.21 million shares.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I’m Not Involved In The Oceanwide/Genworth Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – New Higher Offer For Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For July 31st – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth: Time For Plan B? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 05, 2018.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 66.23 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) by 7,417 shares to 140,317 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 19,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO).