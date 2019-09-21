Genworth Finl (GNW) Share Value Rose While Litespeed Management Upped Position; Bp Plc (BP) Shareholder Usca Ria Increased Its Holding

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 3.09 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 11,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 125,213 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 113,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 5.38M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 08/05/2018 – LIGHTSOURCE BP BUYS UBIWORX TO STRENGTHEN DIGITAL CAPABILITY; 16/05/2018 – BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 26/04/2018 – Libya’s NOC talks to BP and Eni about resuming exploration; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 22/03/2018 – UBI BANCA SAYS MODEL CHANGE AND IFRS9 FTA ARE EXPECTED TO DETERMINE AT END 2018 TOTAL NEGATIVE IMPACT OF 12 BPS FULLY LOADED AND LESS THAN 1 BP TRANSITIONAL IN FIRST YEAR OF TRANSITION PERIOD; 21/03/2018 – Setback for Trump admin after tepid offshore oil lease sale; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHOW AT LEAST 2 PCT ANNUAL PRODUCTION GROWTH TO 2022; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – IN ADDITION TO MARKET LINKED DAY RATE, A PERFORMANCE BONUS AS AGREED IN ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH AKER BP, AS ANNOUNCED ON 21 NOVEMBER 2017, WILL APPLY; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS DOES NOT SEE COMPANY AS AN ACQUISITION TARGET

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Will The Genworth Financial – China Oceanwide Deal Go Through? – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth Q1 net investment income rises 1.7% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Put Trading Picks Up During GNW’s M&A Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth slides 10% after acquirer’s auditor resigns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 735,277 shares. 1.04 million were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement. 86,600 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Sterling Capital Lc holds 298,187 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 413,420 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management reported 37,014 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,556 shares. Clearbridge Lc reported 8,660 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs reported 0% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Llp has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Pentwater Mngmt LP reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 27,567 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0.01% or 15.97 million shares. State Street Corporation holds 19.95 million shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $985.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,276 shares to 59,235 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,436 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.