Genworth Finl (GNW) Market Value Rose While Tig Advisors Has Increased Holding; Northstar Asset Management Boosted J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding by $888,800

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 1.28 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh reported 1.39% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Co holds 32,200 shares. Brighton Jones Lc invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paragon Cap Ltd Com reported 1,861 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated reported 106 shares. Rhenman And Asset holds 2,747 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 33,755 were reported by Hilltop Hldg. 4.58M are owned by Thornburg Inv Mngmt. California-based Amer Assets Investment Management has invested 2.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weitz Invest holds 1.01% or 242,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Iowa Financial Bank has 2.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56,792 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 0.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 93,664 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 9,893 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has 13,943 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,300 shares to 29,341 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,949 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT).