Genworth Finl (GNW) Market Value Rose While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raised Stake by $525,000; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Shareholder Boston Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 26,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 38,858 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 65,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 262,857 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JLL); 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 29/03/2018 – Two JLL leaders among Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 06/03/2018 – JLL a Top Company for Executive Women for third straight year; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Rev $3.56B

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 1.41M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 45,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.09% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). First Bancorporation Of Omaha invested 0.25% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Btim accumulated 115,785 shares. 2,783 are held by Quantum Mngmt. M&T Bancorp owns 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 2,259 shares. Cls Llc reported 0% stake. Natixis reported 46,855 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 0.02% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 48,948 shares. The California-based Tcw Group has invested 0.84% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 5,253 are owned by Art Advsrs Limited Co. 69,674 were reported by Lazard Asset Management Ltd. Glenmede Na invested in 17,926 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 317,929 shares to 612,574 shares, valued at $720.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 76,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 205,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $27.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,820 are held by Ls Advsrs Ltd Company. Meeder Asset Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,596 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.04M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 870,416 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 108 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 437,766 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 17,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 44,333 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 359,573 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 198,012 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 281,849 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 114,160 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 37,014 shares.