Genworth Finl (GNW) Market Value Declined While Tig Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $2.15 Million; Iowa State Bank Has Increased Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $436,020 as Valuation Declined

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 4.26M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 829,510 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Genworth Announces Completion of Consent Solicitation for its Outstanding Senior Notes and Receipt of Requisite Consents – PR Newswire” on October 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth Financial, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – The Ghost Of TheStreet Sells Itself – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 4, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Lp stated it has 0.03% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Communication has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Natixis reported 18,469 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 2.06M shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 21,729 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited reported 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 1.22M were reported by Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability. Park Natl Oh accumulated 15,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advisors Ltd has 56,004 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 1.78 million were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 457,719 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 298,187 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 176,000 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 453,973 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 445,877 shares. Washington Capital reported 29,320 shares. 63,091 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. Cheyne Capital Mgmt (Uk) Llp holds 0.56% or 13,700 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 2.62M shares. Tributary Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 6,175 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.63% or 61,035 shares. 41,750 were reported by Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Aldebaran Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,095 shares. Kempen Cap Nv invested in 0.93% or 236,130 shares. 241,413 are owned by Davidson Advisors. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). United Kingdom-based Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0.39% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

