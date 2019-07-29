Genworth Finl (GNW) Market Valuation Declined While Tig Advisors Upped Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Increased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 2.66 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,960 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,592 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cognios Capital Limited Co has invested 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tdam Usa holds 4.6% or 548,695 shares. American Trust Investment Limited Liability Com owns 2.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,339 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.79% or 1.13 million shares. Schaller Investment Grp has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invesco Ltd holds 81.37M shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,500 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% or 2,340 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Private Tru owns 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 54,678 shares. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 8.6% or 1.23 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.23% or 17.98 million shares. Majedie Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 158,762 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd accumulated 156 shares. Linscomb And Williams has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Schneider Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 795,451 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 134,100 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 148 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 15,000 shares. New Generation Lc has invested 6.59% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity has 967,527 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 823,572 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 3.05 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.05% or 70,000 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 688 are held by Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 101,300 shares.