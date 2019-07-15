Genworth Finl (GNW) Market Valuation Declined While Tig Advisors Has Upped Stake by $1.41 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Thompson Investment Management Lowered Its Stake

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 494,234 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, down from 197,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 5.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). James Invest owns 246,020 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 970,740 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wms Prns Ltd Llc reported 13,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 112,747 are owned by Kepos Cap Limited Partnership. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 3,866 shares. D E Shaw Co holds 2.98 million shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp holds 0.01% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh holds 123,430 shares. Nomura stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 101,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 779,631 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,090 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested in 67,931 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Inc has 47.09M shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,830 shares to 102,557 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.34 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

