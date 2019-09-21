Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding Maintained by Litespeed Management Llc; As Nice LTD (NICE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Synovus Financial Has Boosted Position

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 3.09 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 32.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 3,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 15,757 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 11,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.5. About 94,055 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 28/03/2018 – NICE Receives Robotics Achievement Award from Leading Industry Researcher; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NICE inContact Announces New Partnerships in Australia Including Converged Communication Network Applications and Byte – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Volatilities Sink, How do we “Buy Low”? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NICE Actimize Powers Compliance Investigations and Surveillance Detection With the Launch of AI-Driven ActimizeWatch Managed Analytics Service – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PFIS) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BA pilots could call off two days of strike if airline talks nice -union – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8,074 shares to 21,272 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,524 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Put Trading Picks Up During GNW’s M&A Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth ends consent solicitation for outstanding notes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Genworth Financial Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 79% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.