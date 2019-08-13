Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding Increased by Tig Advisors Llc; Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lifted Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Holding

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $79.28. About 361,387 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 15.19% or $0.585 during the last trading session, reaching $4.435. About 11.56 million shares traded or 257.67% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.90 million shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $44.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 7,033 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 9,369 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 7,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 1.04 million shares. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 12,300 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 40,711 shares. 3,631 are owned by M&T Natl Bank. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Par Capital reported 0.34% stake. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 415,115 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 56,707 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy a best idea at Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.