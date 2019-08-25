Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding Increased by Taconic Capital Advisors Lp; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs (LECO) Upped as Shares Declined

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 5.86 million shares traded or 65.63% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (LECO) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 24,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The institutional investor held 320,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 296,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 325,417 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 137,830 shares to 169,108 shares, valued at $20.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 101,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 275,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $28.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).