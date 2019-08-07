Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding Has Lifted by Tig Advisors Llc; Capital Management Holds Holding in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR)

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 686,879 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 9,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 95,082 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 85,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 334,243 shares traded or 14.27% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.