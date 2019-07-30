Genworth Finl (GNW) Holder Tig Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $1.41 Million as Stock Value Declined; Mednax Com (MD) Stock Value Declined While Ipg Investment Advisors Lifted Position

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc Com (MD) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 46,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,640 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96B, up from 136,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 255,468 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 497,267 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Us Financials Etf Index Fd (IYF) by 250 shares to 5,740 shares, valued at $678.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pultegroup Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 61,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,519 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

