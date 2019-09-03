Genworth Finl (GNW) Holder Tig Advisors Boosted Its Position by $2.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake Has Increased by Hills Bank & Trust Company

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 51.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 1,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,914 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 2,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $281.45. About 849,953 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 835,516 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mastercard Announces Webcast of Investment Community Meeting – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 7,313 shares to 5,774 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Capital Limited Liability holds 270,612 shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 3.32 million shares. Mathes Incorporated reported 15,078 shares stake. Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 454 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 3,388 shares stake. American Money Management Limited Liability Corp owns 2.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17,924 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,355 shares. Franklin holds 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5.63 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.96% or 31,045 shares in its portfolio. Suncoast Equity reported 104,718 shares or 5.47% of all its holdings. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,913 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company invested in 2.11% or 272,392 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 21,999 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1,288 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth Q1 net investment income rises 1.7% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: A Review Of The Markopolos Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/13: (DCPH) (ABDC) (AVYA) Higher; (CVET) (BE) (AAP) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. An Undervalued Gem Or A Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth: Merger In Jeopardy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.