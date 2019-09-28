Genworth Finl (GNW) Holder Litespeed Management Has Raised Holding; As Bank Of America Npv Common Stock (BAC) Market Value Rose, Rathbone Brothers Plc Upped Stake by $431,868

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 2.85 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Npv Common Stock (BAC) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 14,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 188,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45 million, up from 173,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp Npv Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 20/03/2018 – BOFA SAID TO SEEK SOME MARGIN LOAN SALES AFTER STEINHOFF LOSS; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 200 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Advsr has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 0% or 1.04M shares. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 37,014 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 40,532 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 73,600 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 2.86M shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 4,556 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co owns 43,867 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 10,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 19.95 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 86,600 shares.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 79% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. An Undervalued Gem Or A Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – New Higher Offer For Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Best Buy, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Genworth Financial Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth slides 10% after acquirer’s auditor resigns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 129,500 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:C) by 19,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,464 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Npv Common Stock.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Is Hit With Another Downgrade – Barron’s” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Fed Is Shaking Up the Bank Industry’s Payment System – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.