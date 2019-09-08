Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Shareholder Gabelli Securities Has Decreased Its Holding by $469,452; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Upped Holding by $1.05 Million

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.47 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $119.73M for 4.61 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

