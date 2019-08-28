Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Holder Gabelli Securities Has Decreased Its Holding by $469,452 as Market Value Rose; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holder White Elm Capital Upped Its Position

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 3.93M shares traded or 120.27% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 3.55M shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S G Corp Com New (NYSE:USG) by 40,000 shares to 457,342 shares, valued at $19.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 39,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Schroder Invest Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1.63M shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 233,511 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 4,924 were reported by Signaturefd Lc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.01% or 478,828 shares. 15.96M are held by Fmr Lc. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp reported 226,340 shares stake. First Wilshire Securities accumulated 733,302 shares. 144,348 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 176,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 13,000 are held by Wms Prns Lc. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.04M shares stake.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 270,100 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,215 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.