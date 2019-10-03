Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)

This is a contrast between Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) and Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Life Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial Inc. 4 0.73 499.63M 0.33 11.98 Aegon N.V. 4 0.00 1.73B 0.34 14.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genworth Financial Inc. and Aegon N.V. Aegon N.V. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Genworth Financial Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Genworth Financial Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Aegon N.V., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) and Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial Inc. 11,313,316,577.23% 1.4% 0.2% Aegon N.V. 43,108,818,619.02% 2.7% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Genworth Financial Inc.’s 1.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Aegon N.V. has a 1.23 beta and it is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genworth Financial Inc. and Aegon N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 8%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Genworth Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 10.1% are Aegon N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genworth Financial Inc. -1.48% 8.42% 4.72% -15.82% -12.88% -14.38% Aegon N.V. -3.34% -3.15% -4.65% -6.11% -23.48% 5.81%

For the past year Genworth Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Aegon N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aegon N.V. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Genworth Financial Inc.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insure prime-based and individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Canada Mortgage Insurance segment provides flow mortgage insurance; and bulk mortgage insurance products and services that aid in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets, as well as helps lenders manage capital and risk in Canada. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance, as well as bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets in Australia. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products, as well as service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment covers non-strategic products, which primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance, and accident and health insurance products. This segmentÂ’s institutional products include funding agreements, funding agreements backing notes, and guaranteed investment contracts. It distributes its products and services primarily through appointed independent producers and employer groups. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.