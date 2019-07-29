Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Reaches $3.83 After 7.00% Down Move; Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding By $3.22 Million

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 11.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 27,320 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock declined 6.53%. The Wallace Capital Management Inc holds 207,454 shares with $24.69M value, down from 234,774 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $20.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.47 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices

The stock of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 1.31M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY GuidanceThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.93 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $3.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GNW worth $134.96 million less.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 37.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $125.85 million for 3.83 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold Genworth Financial, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth owns 13,201 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 15.96 million shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Com owns 852,716 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 24,100 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 274,773 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited reported 13,494 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management Inc owns 733,302 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. 88,220 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Panagora Asset Inc reported 457,719 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 97,865 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Alpine, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.82M shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 115,908 shares.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It operates through five divisions: U.S. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth to explore selling MI Canada – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genworth Announces Consent Solicitation for its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For July 31st – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 79% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 211,072 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 41 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 4,203 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 13,328 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Llc invested in 323,300 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru Comm has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 272,338 were reported by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. North Star Investment Mngmt owns 210 shares. Burney owns 12,151 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 34,986 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 7,135 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 14,602 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 16,680 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $550.68 million for 9.39 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.