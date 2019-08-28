Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Contrasting side by side

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) compete against each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial Inc. 4 0.26 N/A 0.33 11.98 Tiptree Inc. 6 0.36 N/A -0.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genworth Financial Inc. and Tiptree Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genworth Financial Inc. and Tiptree Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.2% Tiptree Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Genworth Financial Inc. has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tiptree Inc. has beta of -0.01 which is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genworth Financial Inc. and Tiptree Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 38.8% respectively. About 0.7% of Genworth Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24% of Tiptree Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genworth Financial Inc. -1.48% 8.42% 4.72% -15.82% -12.88% -14.38% Tiptree Inc. 4.92% 8.76% 23.06% 15.37% 1.19% 22.18%

For the past year Genworth Financial Inc. has -14.38% weaker performance while Tiptree Inc. has 22.18% stronger performance.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insure prime-based and individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Canada Mortgage Insurance segment provides flow mortgage insurance; and bulk mortgage insurance products and services that aid in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets, as well as helps lenders manage capital and risk in Canada. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance, as well as bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets in Australia. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products, as well as service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment covers non-strategic products, which primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance, and accident and health insurance products. This segmentÂ’s institutional products include funding agreements, funding agreements backing notes, and guaranteed investment contracts. It distributes its products and services primarily through appointed independent producers and employer groups. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.