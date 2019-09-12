Genworth Financial (GNW) Shareholder Shah Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $680,100; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Cornerstone Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $498,717 as Share Value Rose

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 226,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62 million, up from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 1.30M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,638 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 21,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 1.87M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

