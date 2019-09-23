Genworth Financial (GNW) Shareholder Shah Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; As Ao Smith (AOS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ashmore Wealth Management Decreased Its Position by $3.57 Million

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 75,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 420,168 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82M, down from 496,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 1.97M shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 226,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.64M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, up from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 5.68M shares traded or 77.46% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 11,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc owns 888,734 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 28,366 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 1.02M shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.02% or 21,109 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 19,890 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 1,790 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation holds 0.02% or 138,948 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 45,694 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.06% or 24,995 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 558,009 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 115,505 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 18,300 are held by Jefferies Limited Liability Company. Ci Invests Inc holds 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 15,000 shares.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.78M for 21.98 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.