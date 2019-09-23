Genworth Financial (GNW) Share Price Rose While New Generation Advisors Raised Its Stake; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $311,916

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,170 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, down from 25,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.88. About 2.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 584,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24 million, up from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.465. About 503,100 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 4,100 shares. 270,917 are held by Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Winfield Associate invested in 0.27% or 3,755 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 105,344 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 257,700 shares. First Mercantile Tru Commerce reported 0.38% stake. Clark Cap Management Group Inc Inc holds 0.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 284,355 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Crestwood Advsrs Group Limited Liability Company holds 2.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 355,163 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 284,101 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 0.96% or 15.42M shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has 1.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,526 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd holds 1,930 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 37,850 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt has invested 0.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 17,419 shares to 35,041 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,446 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.