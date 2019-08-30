Genworth Financial (GNW) Position Held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Raised Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Stake by $581,760

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 207.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 97,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 144,348 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552.85 million, up from 46,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 738,948 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 16,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 176,280 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 160,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 839,105 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 4Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Relaunches Iconic Tommy Armour Golf Brand With Renewed Focus On Innovation; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 14/03/2018 – Dick’s says gun stance ‘won’t be positive’ for 2018 sales; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: UNDER ARMOUR HURT BY EXPANDED DISTRIBUTION, PROMOTIONS; 08/03/2018 – Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: 2018 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO `SLIGHTLY’ DECLINE; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (Call) (NYSE:HAL) by 896 shares to 10,511 shares, valued at $30.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd.Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 1,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 949 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Call).

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 24,560 shares to 345,903 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 41,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,098 shares, and cut its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.