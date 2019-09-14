Genworth Financial (GNW) Position Has Upped by New Generation Advisors Llc; Lionstone Capital Management Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Has Cut by $6.90 Million as Stock Price Rose

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 15,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 20,270 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, down from 35,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 384,786 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 584,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24 million, up from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 4.58 million shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 46.89 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 1,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 18,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Fisher Asset Limited holds 0% or 17,270 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability invested in 50,900 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 202,178 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Lc has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 376,971 were accumulated by Susquehanna International Llp. 194 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% or 888,900 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has 100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corp reported 11,344 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.09% or 24,929 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,264 shares. 342,687 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 0.11% stake. Spectrum Mgmt reported 378 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hemenway Lc invested in 1,050 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership has 1.91% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 314,331 shares. Mai Capital invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Parsons Mgmt Ri holds 0.04% or 770 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 1.07% or 113,003 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 3.1% or 54,933 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 670 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management Inc has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 82,967 shares. Thomas White Ltd reported 2,660 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.92 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.