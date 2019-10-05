Genworth Financial (GNW) Holding Held by Shah Capital Management; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Share Value Rose, Opus Point Partners Management Upped Holding by $317,251

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.50% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $88.25. About 6.05M shares traded or 273.19% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 11/04/2018 – $SRPT Golodirsen competitor -; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Intends to Complete a Rolling NDA Submission for Golodirsen by Yr-end 2018; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 04/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 226,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, up from 6.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 1.14 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 44,845 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Raymond James & Associate owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 18,233 shares. Partner Inv Mngmt Lp accumulated 6,730 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.25% or 190,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 16,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 97,860 shares. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Ser Incorporated has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 32 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Hightower Limited Liability Co holds 34,934 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Invesco Ltd invested in 1.79 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com stated it has 5,774 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. The insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought 16,252 shares worth $2.00M. $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by Barry Richard. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN had bought 2,500 shares worth $219,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 0.16% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 53,300 shares. Gabelli Funds stated it has 43,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Geode Cap Llc stated it has 6.25 million shares. Next Group Incorporated Inc, Texas-based fund reported 73,837 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.41M shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 564,400 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,270 shares stake. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 25,111 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 48,012 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 0% or 995,382 shares. Cibc invested in 0% or 61,115 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 2.61 million shares. Lpl Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

