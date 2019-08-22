Genus PLC (LON:GNS) Buy Rating Reconfirmed at Peel Hunt; Allstate Cut Its Eog Res (EOG) Position

Peel Hunt kept their Buy rating on Genus PLC (LON:GNS)‘s stock in a report shared with investors on 22 August.

Allstate Corp decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 15.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 5,445 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Allstate Corp holds 30,169 shares with $2.87 million value, down from 35,614 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $44.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.22. About 2.13 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.25’s average target is 47.95% above currents $77.22 stock price. EOG Resources had 23 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

Allstate Corp increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 6,258 shares to 46,955 valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 5,271 shares and now owns 11,788 shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 78,097 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 2.30 million shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sun Life Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 985 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 100,817 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 944,712 shares. Tdam Usa has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.38% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 3,788 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr reported 7,110 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund invested in 0.24% or 11,533 shares. Agf Invs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Valley Advisers has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 145 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 25,000 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.46% or GBX 12 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2586. About 1,670 shares traded. Genus plc (LON:GNS) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Genus plc (LON:GNS) were recently published by: Investingnews.com, which released: “An Introduction to the Animal Genetics Market – Investing News Network” on November 30, 2017. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Brexit threatens UK’s position as the 8th most competitive country in the world – Yahoo Finance” and published on October 16, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 2 analysts covering Genus PLC (LON:GNS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Genus PLC has GBX 3200 highest and GBX 2500 lowest target. GBX 2692.50’s average target is 4.12% above currents GBX 2586 stock price. Genus PLC had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Liberum Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Peel Hunt.

Genus plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the application of quantitative genetics and biotechnology for animal breeding in the porcine and bovine sectors. The company has market cap of 1.68 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells sows, boars, and semen under the PIC name to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production.