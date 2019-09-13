Genuine Parts (GPC) Holder Bp Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position; Bluemar Capital Management Holding in Wisdomtree Invts (WETF) Upped by $548,586 as Stock Declined

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (GPC) by 38.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 5,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 8,110 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.02. About 242,297 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (WETF) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 91,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.17% . The hedge fund held 474,582 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 383,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wisdomtree Invts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.15M market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 828,214 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 16/04/2018 – WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund Goes Above 200-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund Closes Below 200-D-MA; 08/05/2018 – WisdomTree’s EUSC Daily Inflows $58.1M, Most in at Least a Year; 18/04/2018 – WisdomTree’s Advisor Solutions Platform Named Fund Innovation of the Year at the 2018 Mutual Fund Industry Awards; 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International Equity Fund Goes Above 50-D-MA; 08/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily Inflows $128.7M; 07/03/2018 – WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners LLC Exits Position in WisdomTree; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,125 shares to 79,085 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 3,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.84 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 192,584 shares to 383,752 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,420 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

