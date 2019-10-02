Genuine Parts Company (GPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts Company 94 3.56 143.12M 5.39 18.04 MOGU Inc. 3 0.00 39.02M -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genuine Parts Company and MOGU Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genuine Parts Company and MOGU Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts Company 152,710,200.60% 22.2% 5.9% MOGU Inc. 1,457,601,793.05% 425.3% -31.5%

Liquidity

Genuine Parts Company has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, MOGU Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. MOGU Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genuine Parts Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genuine Parts Company and MOGU Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts Company 0 2 1 2.33 MOGU Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 15.17% for Genuine Parts Company with consensus price target of $108.67. MOGU Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.2 consensus price target and a 76.47% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MOGU Inc. is looking more favorable than Genuine Parts Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Genuine Parts Company shares and 19.9% of MOGU Inc. shares. 0.6% are Genuine Parts Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 15.63% of MOGU Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genuine Parts Company -0.18% -7.16% -3.32% -2.32% 0.63% 1.15% MOGU Inc. -5.06% -15.57% -69.65% -84.8% 0% -88.09%

For the past year Genuine Parts Company has 1.15% stronger performance while MOGU Inc. has -88.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats MOGU Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.