Genuine Parts Company (GPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts Company 101 0.76 N/A 5.39 18.04 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genuine Parts Company and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.2% 5.9% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Genuine Parts Company’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genuine Parts Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Barnes & Noble Education Inc. are 1.4 and 0.3 respectively. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genuine Parts Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Genuine Parts Company and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts Company 0 3 1 2.25 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Genuine Parts Company’s average price target is $109, while its potential upside is 10.46%. Competitively the average price target of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is $7, which is potential 58.73% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Barnes & Noble Education Inc. seems more appealing than Genuine Parts Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.7% of Genuine Parts Company shares and 76% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares. Genuine Parts Company’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.4% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genuine Parts Company -0.18% -7.16% -3.32% -2.32% 0.63% 1.15% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72%

For the past year Genuine Parts Company has 1.15% stronger performance while Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has -12.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Genuine Parts Company beats Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.