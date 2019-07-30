Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Reaches $98.35 Formed H&S; Verra Mobility – Class A (VRRM) Shorts Up By 14.84%

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) formed H&S with $92.45 target or 6.00% below today’s $98.35 share price. Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has $14.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $98.35. About 439,385 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials

Verra Mobility Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:VRRM) had an increase of 14.84% in short interest. VRRM’s SI was 2.25M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.84% from 1.96M shares previously. With 280,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Verra Mobility Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s short sellers to cover VRRM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 666,019 shares traded. Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has risen 46.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.90% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Genuine Parts Company has $115 highest and $10700 lowest target. $111’s average target is 12.86% above currents $98.35 stock price. Genuine Parts Company had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 19.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity. Shares for $495,050 were bought by Sonnemaker Scott on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold Genuine Parts Company shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 67,723 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank And Tru, New York-based fund reported 2,795 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 28,596 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 15,389 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 926,871 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department holds 14,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth has invested 1.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 10,103 shares in its portfolio. Willis Invest Counsel stated it has 79,360 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 626 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.54% or 9,073 shares. 693,212 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.19% or 1.03M shares.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.73 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions.

Among 3 analysts covering Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Verra Mobility Corporation had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.