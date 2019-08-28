Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Market Value Declined While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Boosted Holding by $10.72 Million; Highvista Strategies Has Decreased Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding by $679,500; Valuation Rose

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $512.51. About 777,362 shares traded or 149.46% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (GPC) by 325.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 95,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 29,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Genuine Parts Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 577,680 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: A-Rod, NY Yankees, Audax, Pacific Equity, Warren Equity – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

