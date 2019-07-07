Genuine Parts Company (GPC) EPS Estimated At $1.67; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Increased Spirit Airls (SAVE) Holding By $16.61 Million

Analysts expect Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report $1.67 EPS on July, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 5.03% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. GPC’s profit would be $243.92M giving it 15.81 P/E if the $1.67 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, Genuine Parts Company’s analysts see 30.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 285,070 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC)

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) stake by 227.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stelliam Investment Management Lp acquired 319,400 shares as Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE)’s stock declined 20.45%. The Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 459,500 shares with $24.29 million value, up from 140,100 last quarter. Spirit Airls Inc now has $3.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 3.52M shares traded or 272.23% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,806 were reported by Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs. First Midwest Bancshares Division accumulated 15,227 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 732,235 shares. Victory Inc holds 0.09% or 717,036 shares. D E Shaw & owns 647,867 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Legal And General Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 85,952 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 615,965 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab stated it has 115,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 637,006 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has invested 0.72% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 73,558 shares. 19,876 were reported by Zacks Inv Management. Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Co holds 424,957 shares or 7.51% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets accumulated 0% or 20,339 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spirit Airlines had 11 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) rating on Thursday, February 7. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $85 target. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, January 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Genuine Parts Company shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,000 shares. Johnson Group Incorporated holds 2,036 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 56,005 shares. Westwood Holdings Group accumulated 49,900 shares. Caprock Group reported 3,202 shares. Lafayette Invs stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Monarch Cap Management holds 23,884 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Mcf Lc stated it has 1,889 shares. Forbes J M Llp holds 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 3,120 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Co Bancorp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 49,743 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Merchants Corp invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Fmr Ltd invested in 0% or 176,981 shares. California-based Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $15.42 billion. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It has a 19.59 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, gas and oil, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers.