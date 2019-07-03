Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Contrasting side by side

Both Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts Company 103 0.82 N/A 5.40 17.87 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genuine Parts Company and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.5% 6.1% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -8.6% -3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Genuine Parts Company has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Genuine Parts Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. are 1.2 and 0.2 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Genuine Parts Company and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts Company 0 3 1 2.25 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 5.51% for Genuine Parts Company with average target price of $112. Competitively U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 191.67%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. seems more appealing than Genuine Parts Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genuine Parts Company and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 42.6%. About 0.6% of Genuine Parts Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genuine Parts Company -2.13% -14.48% -9% -4.16% 5.09% 0.42% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -0.79% -4.61% -8.98% -14.47% -35.58% 9.02%

For the past year Genuine Parts Company’s stock price has smaller growth than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.