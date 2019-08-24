Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Contrasting side by side

Since Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts Company 103 0.67 N/A 5.39 18.04 Murphy USA Inc. 84 0.23 N/A 5.51 16.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Murphy USA Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genuine Parts Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Genuine Parts Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy USA Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.2% 5.9% Murphy USA Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 7.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta means Genuine Parts Company’s volatility is 8.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Murphy USA Inc.’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genuine Parts Company is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Murphy USA Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Genuine Parts Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Murphy USA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genuine Parts Company and Murphy USA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts Company 0 2 1 2.33 Murphy USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genuine Parts Company has an average price target of $110.33, and a 25.76% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Genuine Parts Company shares and 88.1% of Murphy USA Inc. shares. 0.6% are Genuine Parts Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Murphy USA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genuine Parts Company -0.18% -7.16% -3.32% -2.32% 0.63% 1.15% Murphy USA Inc. 2.85% 4.56% 3.9% 9.67% 10.96% 15.29%

For the past year Genuine Parts Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Murphy USA Inc.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats Murphy USA Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.