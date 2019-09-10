Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts Company 102 0.70 N/A 5.39 18.04 MarineMax Inc. 17 0.26 N/A 1.68 9.20

Table 1 highlights Genuine Parts Company and MarineMax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MarineMax Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Genuine Parts Company. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Genuine Parts Company is currently more expensive than MarineMax Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genuine Parts Company and MarineMax Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.2% 5.9% MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8%

Volatility & Risk

Genuine Parts Company’s 0.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. MarineMax Inc. on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Genuine Parts Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MarineMax Inc. are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. MarineMax Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genuine Parts Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Genuine Parts Company and MarineMax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts Company 0 2 1 2.33 MarineMax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Genuine Parts Company has a 15.72% upside potential and a consensus price target of $110.33. Meanwhile, MarineMax Inc.’s consensus price target is $24.5, while its potential upside is 63.12%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MarineMax Inc. seems more appealing than Genuine Parts Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of Genuine Parts Company shares and 88.5% of MarineMax Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Genuine Parts Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of MarineMax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genuine Parts Company -0.18% -7.16% -3.32% -2.32% 0.63% 1.15% MarineMax Inc. 0.46% -7.21% -6.88% -14.27% -16.09% -15.67%

For the past year Genuine Parts Company has 1.15% stronger performance while MarineMax Inc. has -15.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats MarineMax Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.