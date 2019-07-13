Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) Comparison side by side

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts Company 103 0.82 N/A 5.40 17.87 Farfetch Limited 22 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Genuine Parts Company and Farfetch Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genuine Parts Company and Farfetch Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.5% 6.1% Farfetch Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Genuine Parts Company has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Farfetch Limited’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Farfetch Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genuine Parts Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genuine Parts Company and Farfetch Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts Company 0 4 1 2.20 Farfetch Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Genuine Parts Company’s upside potential is 5.30% at a $111 consensus target price. Competitively Farfetch Limited has an average target price of $33.67, with potential upside of 68.69%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Farfetch Limited seems more appealing than Genuine Parts Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genuine Parts Company and Farfetch Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 62.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Genuine Parts Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genuine Parts Company -2.13% -14.48% -9% -4.16% 5.09% 0.42% Farfetch Limited 5.1% 1.24% 33.04% 8.85% 0% 43.03%

For the past year Genuine Parts Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Farfetch Limited.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats Farfetch Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.