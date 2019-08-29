Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Valuation Declined While Element Capital Management Cut Position by $4.49 Million; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shareholder Accredited Investors Has Increased Stake by $1.26 Million

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 264.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 26,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 36,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 1.30 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 40,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The hedge fund held 9,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 49,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 277,244 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 21,289 shares to 63,992 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 66,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.75M for 15.23 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $496.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 17,635 shares to 473,534 shares, valued at $32.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 13,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,860 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).