Genuine Parts Co (GPC) to pay $0.76 on Oct 1, 2019; RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Re/Max Holdings has $48 highest and $3700 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 57.99% above currents $26.16 stock price. Re/Max Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $45 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. See RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) is expected to pay $0.76 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:GPC) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.76 dividend. Genuine Parts Co’s current price of $87.73 translates into 0.87% yield. Genuine Parts Co’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 807,258 shares traded or 10.66% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO

Among 3 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Genuine Parts has $11400 highest and $10700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is 25.76% above currents $87.73 stock price. Genuine Parts had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Announces Sale of Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity – StreetInsider.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company has market cap of $12.81 billion. The firm distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It has a 16.31 P/E ratio. It also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial and safety supplies, and material handling products for food and beverage, forest product, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, gas and oil, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as power generation, alternative energy, government, transportation, ports, and others through 498 branches, 14 distribution centers, and 43 service centers.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity. Sonnemaker Scott bought $495,050 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold Genuine Parts Company shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Tru Communications Of Vermont invested in 8,067 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 2.52% or 756,645 shares. Miller Invest Management Ltd Partnership reported 16,075 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.26% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First Republic Inv accumulated 45,501 shares. Clean Yield has 1.22% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 26,862 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation accumulated 48,916 shares. Regent Management Ltd holds 3,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 3,053 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 153,920 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.13% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited accumulated 125,150 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 5,835 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Financial, New York-based fund reported 210 shares.

More notable recent RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers (08/21) (TGT) (LOW) (RMAX) Higher; (JMIA) (PLCE) (CREE) Lower (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “RE/MAX Sticks the Closing with Introduction of Digital Branded Stickers – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RE/MAX Launches the booj Platform – A Custom-Built Technology Solution Developed For and Alongside RE/MAX Agents – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,271 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). 6,058 were reported by Aperio Llc. 27,107 were accumulated by Bowling Management Lc. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 127,778 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 119,200 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Morgan Stanley reported 5,210 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited accumulated 73,135 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.87% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Us Savings Bank De invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1.17 million shares. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 140,267 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. Liniger David L. had bought 140,800 shares worth $4.47 million. Liniger Gail A. bought $3.73M worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) on Monday, June 3. On Wednesday, June 12 Dow Roger J. bought $293,930 worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 9,100 shares.