Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Declined While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Cut Stake by $1.10 Million; Cooke & Bieler LP Maintains Position in Mednax (MD)

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Mednax (MD) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 278,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.79M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Mednax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 1.19 million shares traded or 42.01% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX INC – WITH ACQUISITION, FOUR PHYSICIAN GROUP PRACTICES HAVE BECOME PART OF MEDNAX IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 20,100 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 30,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 481,383 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) by 1.65 million shares to 4.91 million shares, valued at $137.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) by 53,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $212.44 million for 16.59 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability holds 0% or 39,977 shares. Beach Counsel Pa reported 9,577 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Company reported 72,028 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Buckhead Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.35% or 11,322 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited invested in 19,108 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Stratos Wealth holds 0.01% or 3,233 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Incorporated invested in 5,624 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Btr Mngmt accumulated 3,803 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 10,306 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 202 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rowland & Com Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

